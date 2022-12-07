Previous
Next
snow on the tops! by anniesue
Photo 840

snow on the tops!

I think the one on the left is Scafell - England's highest mountain - but don't quote me on that. It doesn't look as high as the one nearer to us on our right - but that's probably the curvature of the earth ... or something ...
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise