Photo 890
I'm sure they're shadows
I didn't take them for shadows, just took the mossy bank and roots, but it's this - or nothing!
-
lots of reflections, as walked round Talkin Tarn
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4963
photos
52
followers
16
following
243% complete
Views
0
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
16th April 2023 10:40am
Tags
tree
,
roots
,
shadow
,
moss
,
30-shots2023
