Photo 933
not again!
I pulled up these unwanted crocosmia - only to find they were probable gladioli. I've done this before with Tradescantia, which is why I only have two colours instead of three
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
4th July 2023 7:47pm
Tags
green bin day
