Previous
Photo 994
like sheep ...
although we didn't get eight plus hours of up to 48 mile-an-hour winds, a section of wall must have rushed overnight, so ...
then one sheep finds it ... and they were all perfectly happy before ... but ... "look, lads, it's a gap!" and they just can't help themselves!
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
5283
photos
50
followers
17
following
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
Latest from all albums
990
991
752
992
993
753
754
994
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
28th September 2023 8:37am
Tags
wall
,
sheep
,
gap
Corinne C
ace
Nice rural picture
September 29th, 2023
