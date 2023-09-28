Previous
like sheep ... by anniesue
Photo 994

like sheep ...

although we didn't get eight plus hours of up to 48 mile-an-hour winds, a section of wall must have rushed overnight, so ...

then one sheep finds it ... and they were all perfectly happy before ... but ... "look, lads, it's a gap!" and they just can't help themselves!

28th September 2023

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice rural picture
September 29th, 2023  
