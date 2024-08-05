Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1182
Platinum gate
haven't had my tea and biscuits here for a while!
This gate is so clever. I'm going to put a crop on.
Skelsmergh Community Hall, near Kendal. Playing field gate. The field itself was (I think) a Silver Jubilee 1977 commemoration.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6102
photos
59
followers
21
following
323% complete
View this month »
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Latest from all albums
1181
497
215
150
498
1182
867
558
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
5th August 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
70
,
gate
,
crown
,
jubilee
,
platinum
,
ellr
,
skelsmergh
Dorothy
ace
Very Nice commemoration.
August 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely to see the entire gate!
August 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close