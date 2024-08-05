Previous
Platinum gate by anniesue
Photo 1182

Platinum gate

haven't had my tea and biscuits here for a while!

This gate is so clever. I'm going to put a crop on.

Skelsmergh Community Hall, near Kendal. Playing field gate. The field itself was (I think) a Silver Jubilee 1977 commemoration.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very Nice commemoration.
August 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely to see the entire gate!
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise