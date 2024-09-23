St Paul's, Witherslack

went for the art and craft exhibition in the old schoolroom.



Thought the church might have its harvest displays, but that's not til 6 October.



Actually read something about the foundation of the church. Apparently it was built at an unusual time (shortly after the restoration of the monarchy). The Dean of St Paul's, London (that's Old St Paul's, as the Fire of London hadn't happened yet) died in 1664 and left a bequest for a church and schoolroom in his village of birth.



The church was consecrated in 1671.



The height of the walls was raised in 1768, but it looks as though the windows remained unscathed - and it also looks as though the Victorians restored it with a light hand.



At some point it was rendered with cement which has caused problems because water is trapped behind the cement. It needs to be re-rendered with lime-mortar.