Previous
Photo 1220
Royal Alberta Museum i
got here the second time of trying
1. form follows function
2. Korean pavilion
3. didn't photo the information but there were four of these reliefs - may be a creation myth?
4. Tyndall limestone from Manitoba
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
canada
alberta
edmonton
royal alberta museum
