Previous
Royal Alberta Museum i by anniesue
Photo 1220

Royal Alberta Museum i

got here the second time of trying
1. form follows function
2. Korean pavilion
3. didn't photo the information but there were four of these reliefs - may be a creation myth?
4. Tyndall limestone from Manitoba
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise