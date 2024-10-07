Previous
late lunch out by anniesue
Photo 1231

late lunch out

my first choice of stop had turned into a construction compound, my second (this) was punctuated by a tipper truck going back and forth.

Also, the hedge had grown a lot since I was here last!
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Hope you got to enjoy lunch somewhere!
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise