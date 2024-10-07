Sign up
Previous
Photo 1231
late lunch out
my first choice of stop had turned into a construction compound, my second (this) was punctuated by a tipper truck going back and forth.
Also, the hedge had grown a lot since I was here last!
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Tags
mirror
reflection
tipper truck
Dorothy
ace
Hope you got to enjoy lunch somewhere!
October 7th, 2024
