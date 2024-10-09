Sign up
Previous
Photo 1232
it's an ill wind ...
tedious morning at work as expected winds affected sailings
was able to leave early and do two exhibition spaces that are not open on my days off
First was Cross Lane with its surrealism exhibition
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6279
photos
60
followers
22
following
337% complete
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th October 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paintings
,
surrealism
,
kendal
,
cross lane
,
mixed bag
