Previous
75% of the begonias have collapsed by anniesue
Photo 1234

75% of the begonias have collapsed

very heavy frost

disappointed that they didn't release the red "ink" (which looks like blood!)
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Always sad when that happens.
October 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh boo! Hope they revive.
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise