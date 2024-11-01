Previous
1st of November already! by anniesue
1st of November already!

flower grid time

bit of rush in the failing light (so the colour of the blues is definitely off) - but I may have got everything 🤞 I'm not saying they are all precisely alive (especially the chive!) - but they've got some colour :-)

berberis, orange poppy, nicotiana, snapdragon, primula, hydrangea

centaurea, fuchsia, leaf, phlox, begonia, hydrangea, geranium

hellebore, chrysanth, snapdragon, pink strawberry, heather, lavender (d), sedum

forget-me-not, lobelia, cornflower, (hedge), berry, snapdragon, tomato

alchemilla, hydrangea, purple poppy, fatsia, white strawberry, snapdragon, primula, sunflower
Lesley ace
Haha well done at getting so many in November
November 2nd, 2024  
