Kendal Wars Memorial by anniesue
Photo 1258

Kendal Wars Memorial

Market Place - on Market Day (hence design)

This would have been the big ceremony in the former South Lakes. Many wreaths on behalf of organisations, political parties, etc

But there is a dense garden of personal memories.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

Peter ace
Beautifully captured and presented Annie-Sue:)
November 13th, 2024  
