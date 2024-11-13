Sign up
Photo 1258
Kendal Wars Memorial
Market Place - on Market Day (hence design)
This would have been the big ceremony in the former South Lakes. Many wreaths on behalf of organisations, political parties, etc
But there is a dense garden of personal memories.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
1
1
Tags
war memorial
,
kendal
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured and presented Annie-Sue:)
November 13th, 2024
