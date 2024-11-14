Previous
nowhere near enough by anniesue
nowhere near enough

a Manchester bee made from guns and knives taken off the streets
JackieR ace
So hoping this comes south, the Knife Angel is amazing, this looks amazinger!
November 14th, 2024  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Knife Angel was here three? years ago, perhaps - I think the size of it dramatised its message more.
November 14th, 2024  
This is quite something - so many knives!! Has taking them off the streets reduced the violence?
November 14th, 2024  
