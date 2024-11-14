Sign up
Photo 1259
nowhere near enough
a Manchester bee made from guns and knives taken off the streets
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
3
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6392
photos
59
followers
22
following
344% complete
6
3
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
SM-A047F
14th November 2024 12:34pm
Tags
bee
,
barrow
,
guns
,
knives
JackieR
ace
So hoping this comes south, the Knife Angel is amazing, this looks amazinger!
November 14th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Knife Angel was here three? years ago, perhaps - I think the size of it dramatised its message more.
November 14th, 2024
narayani
ace
This is quite something - so many knives!! Has taking them off the streets reduced the violence?
November 14th, 2024
