Previous
coincidence by anniesue
Photo 1260

coincidence

I saw Rose's gravestone at Witherslack yesterday. I didn't know her (or know she was buried/commemorated there), but when I saw it, I did wonder where her piece that I have was.

So I found it today (without at all looking for it) in a box.

PoJ first efforts at clearing from boxes. From this big flat one I put out some books of watercolour/ acrylic/ pastel paper to give away.

From a number of stacking archive boxes, I got rid of a reasonably weighty bag of unnecessary old paperwork and magazines.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful watercolor. It seems you are making progress
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise