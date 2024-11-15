coincidence

I saw Rose's gravestone at Witherslack yesterday. I didn't know her (or know she was buried/commemorated there), but when I saw it, I did wonder where her piece that I have was.



So I found it today (without at all looking for it) in a box.



PoJ first efforts at clearing from boxes. From this big flat one I put out some books of watercolour/ acrylic/ pastel paper to give away.



From a number of stacking archive boxes, I got rid of a reasonably weighty bag of unnecessary old paperwork and magazines.