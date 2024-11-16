Sign up
Photo 1261
first look
did look online, but it's not until you see them in real life that you (me!) actually start realising the problems.
Intend to have a new good-value toilet and wash basin the the little loo, I'm at B+Q here, but I think all these will extend too near the door.
Have now measured and will look online again.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Annie-Sue
Babs
ace
Hope you didn't try them out while you were there, ha ha.
November 16th, 2024
