snow on the tops by anniesue
Photo 1262

snow on the tops

not very good - even with my 'big' camera

These are Crinkle Crags.

The dark hump on the left is Wetherlam. That's the one I can see from the house, but the sky and the hill have to be different colours before I can distinguish the state of things through the trees.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

Photo Details

