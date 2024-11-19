Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1263
like sheep ...
some new sheep were put in across the river, and they went about learning the lie of the land.
First all way off to the right, with one straggling behind - then all of them all the way back - with one baa-ing in complaint as she was left,
I don't think I've seen Herdwicks in this field before - felt quite novel!
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6408
photos
59
followers
22
following
346% complete
View this month »
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
Latest from all albums
580
912
581
1262
244
582
1263
245
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
19th November 2024 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hill
,
field
,
sheep
,
ewes
,
herdwicks
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close