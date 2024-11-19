like sheep ...

Previous
some new sheep were put in across the river, and they went about learning the lie of the land.

First all way off to the right, with one straggling behind - then all of them all the way back - with one baa-ing in complaint as she was left,

I don't think I've seen Herdwicks in this field before - felt quite novel!
19th November 2024

Annie-Sue

