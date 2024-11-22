Previous
some snow :-) by anniesue
Photo 1265

some snow :-)

when it was first coming down last night, it looked as though it could be quite major - but it's manageable.

Just checking tags, when I saw another couple from this window:
https://365project.org/anniesue/other-things/2024-10-04
https://365project.org/anniesue/2017/2022-10-19
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice gentle dusting
November 22nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Looks like only frost!! 😀😀😀
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact