Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1274
He is not a Herdwick
I'd say he's a Lleyn
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6451
photos
60
followers
24
following
349% complete
View this month »
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
Latest from all albums
1272
252
920
1273
253
254
921
1274
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
6
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
2nd December 2024 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
Desi
You sure appear to be pretty good at identifying the breed. Nice rural scene you have captured here
December 2nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@seacreature
Herdwicks, which the ewes are here - are easy :-)
The rams are a different matter. I thought Lleyn, but checked out Cheviot too. And had a little look at Charollais!
December 2nd, 2024
Desi
@anniesue
Aaah - I have heard of Charollais. I wonder if we get those ones here too?
December 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice bucolic capture. I wouldn’t be able to identify any breed 🥺
December 2nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@corinnec
you'd get your eye in if you were here :-)
December 2nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@seacreature
could be - they cross well with a variety of breeds, to give a better meaty and woolly lamb
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
The rams are a different matter. I thought Lleyn, but checked out Cheviot too. And had a little look at Charollais!