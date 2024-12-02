Previous
He is not a Herdwick by anniesue
Photo 1274

He is not a Herdwick

I'd say he's a Lleyn
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
You sure appear to be pretty good at identifying the breed. Nice rural scene you have captured here
December 2nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@seacreature Herdwicks, which the ewes are here - are easy :-)
The rams are a different matter. I thought Lleyn, but checked out Cheviot too. And had a little look at Charollais!
December 2nd, 2024  
Desi
@anniesue Aaah - I have heard of Charollais. I wonder if we get those ones here too?
December 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A nice bucolic capture. I wouldn’t be able to identify any breed 🥺
December 2nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@corinnec you'd get your eye in if you were here :-)
December 2nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@seacreature could be - they cross well with a variety of breeds, to give a better meaty and woolly lamb
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact