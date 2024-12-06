Previous
rainy drum procession by anniesue
Photo 1283

rainy drum procession

to the Christmas Tree switch-on
where there were some Kazoo Christmas tunes
and probably some carols
but I don't know - because I splashed home
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
351% complete

Peter ace
Such a shame the weather spoiled the event Annie-Sue you did well to get a shot:)
December 6th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson there was a fairly reasonable turn out - if we live here we've probably all got the right kit :-)
December 6th, 2024  
Barb ace
Fascinating!
December 6th, 2024  
