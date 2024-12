sculptor's tools

in my sorting, I got round to mum's art things



- this is her box of clay sculpting tools - she did figurative studies from life



- What I liked was that the thing stuck in the tin is a bandage! It may have a function for wet clay - it may just be a precaution. Drying clay [leather stage?] can be quite hard, and there are some sharp tools in there.



I [not me] also have lots of Stanley blades in the house - and I am afraid of them. So it's not really funny at all.