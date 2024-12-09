Sign up
Photo 1285
Katy did
pick a card - any card
am being green (or mean!) and using old cards - not previously used ones, but unsent spares from previous years.
Katy came round and got first choice.
It's not there - it's gone!
If you can guess what was on it (to a reasonable degree), I'll eat a prize on your behalf ;-)
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th December 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
cards
,
out
,
spread
