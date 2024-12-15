Previous
Speak the truth! by anniesue
Speak the truth!

15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Peter ace
What a great quote Annie-Sue, may have to remember that one:)
December 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Love the quote.
December 15th, 2024  
narayani ace
😂
December 15th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson @shutterbug49 @narayani the friend who gave me this gave me the same quote on a mug too - I wonder if she's hinting at something?! ;-)
December 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
@anniesue LOL!
December 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great, but I won’t remember it at the right time!
December 16th, 2024  
