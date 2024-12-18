Previous
only had to wait for a bit really by anniesue
only had to wait for a bit really

and he was cutting the field side of the road, so there weren't lots of sharp bits to drive over

Very little time at the moment - so I'll be behind in viewing and thanking and posting - bear with me!
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Annie-Sue

Of course you will be late commenting. You are stuck behind a tractor 🚜
December 19th, 2024  
Great capture
December 19th, 2024  
A great story telling image.
December 19th, 2024  
