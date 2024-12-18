Sign up
Photo 1293
only had to wait for a bit really
and he was cutting the field side of the road, so there weren't lots of sharp bits to drive over
Very little time at the moment - so I'll be behind in viewing and thanking and posting - bear with me!
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
SM-A047F
18th December 2024 2:10pm
cut
,
tractor
,
hedge
Casablanca
ace
Of course you will be late commenting. You are stuck behind a tractor 🚜
December 19th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
December 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great story telling image.
December 19th, 2024
