Previous
Photo 1296
The Tin of Delights
stockings, gonks, candles, little kings, zebedee
. What? Wait! Zebedee?!
. Slippers, beads, stars, tassels.
. ALSO a robin, a tiny parcel, a ... oh, I should probably do a flat lay!
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
SM-A047F
22nd December 2024 3:29pm
christmas
tin
stuff
Judith Johnson
Lovely treasures of Christmas
December 22nd, 2024
Babs
How did Zebedee manage to boing himself in there.
December 22nd, 2024
Marj
An interesting assortment of delights. They look great in the red tin.
December 22nd, 2024
Dorothy
Delightful gifts. Had to look up gonk, new word for me!
December 22nd, 2024
