The Tin of Delights by anniesue
The Tin of Delights

stockings, gonks, candles, little kings, zebedee

. What? Wait! Zebedee?!

. Slippers, beads, stars, tassels.

. ALSO a robin, a tiny parcel, a ... oh, I should probably do a flat lay!
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely treasures of Christmas
December 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
How did Zebedee manage to boing himself in there.
December 22nd, 2024  
Marj
An interesting assortment of delights. They look great in the red tin.
December 22nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Delightful gifts. Had to look up gonk, new word for me!
December 22nd, 2024  
