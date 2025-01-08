Sign up
Previous
Photo 1309
ice crystals
it's often when I see things blown up on screen that I first notice things - looks like sheep is missing a bit on its poll
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6581
photos
62
followers
27
following
358% complete
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
284
315
1307
1102
285
1308
1309
286
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
8th January 2025 9:36am
Tags
window
,
ice
,
sheep
,
crystals
,
first but best
,
why do my efforts to be sure of a good shot fail?
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
January 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Pretty twinkling crystals….
January 8th, 2025
