a bargain? by anniesue
a bargain?

I got all these buttons for £4.50 - the package included 3 lots of table sprinkles which I didn't want.

I made a new button person yesterday and it looked a bit dull - and I'd seen these buttons in a charity shop and not bought them - fortunately they were still there.

Will do a bit of surgery and give the brighter-button-thing over to its happy recipient tomorrow ;-)
10th January 2025

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
  2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
  • SM-A047F
  10th January 2025 4:27pm
  • buttons
narayani ace
Nice image. I do like buttons.
January 11th, 2025  
