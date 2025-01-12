Previous
Buttoneer! by anniesue
Buttoneer!

He's gone a bit odd around the shoulders - but you can't have everything!

Apart from that, she is COMPLETELY ANATOMICALLY CORRECT
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Annie-Sue

ace
JackieR ace
must have taken you ages to make
January 12th, 2025  
narayani ace
😄
January 12th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani ;-)) [is it half past one in the morning with you??]
January 12th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I should either have spent longer - or shorter!!
January 12th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, love it. Made me think of licorice allsorts
January 12th, 2025  
