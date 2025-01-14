Previous
rain overnight by anniesue
rain overnight

so the river was a bit rushy when I went for proper tea out at my friend's - with 2 of her neighbours as well: scone, grapefruit sponge, GF Anzac w coconut flour, gram flour scone [surprisingy nice], and a "melting moment"/Viennese biscuit thing
Annie-Sue

Annie-Sue
@illinilass - Dorothy, this is the river view from my friend's cantilevered dining room - bit bleak at the moment, but lovely in the sun - and usually with river birds: goosanders, wagtails, dippers, ducks, heron, occasional kingfisher ...
January 14th, 2025  
Beverley
Soooo beautiful even if it is a little bleak…. The sound of the water would be so relaxing too.

Afternoon Tea sounds truly scrumptious 😋
January 14th, 2025  
Barb
This is absolutely gorgeous, Annie-Sue! I love the sound of rushing water! Glad you had a nice day out with friends! Beautifully composed! Love the stone buildings, too!
January 14th, 2025  
Desi
That river really is quite impressive. And your proper tea sounds absolutely amazing!
January 14th, 2025  
