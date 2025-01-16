Previous
this is a quilt by anniesue
touring quilt exhibition - 30 of the best from all over the world from a competition on the theme of "Ocean" (run from France).
Next theme "Avant Garde" - marking the 30th year of the competition.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
That's amazing
January 16th, 2025  
