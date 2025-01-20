Previous
have started back on the dolphin jigsaw by anniesue
have started back on the dolphin jigsaw

something fell to the floor - I presumed it was jigsaw piece - but no! It was a cardi button
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Annie-Sue

Casablanca ace
So now you have sewing to do too!
January 20th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca there was already another gap - need to find that button before I embark!
January 21st, 2025  
