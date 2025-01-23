Sign up
Photo 1323
a pounds worth of magnetic letters
it was rather a joy to see what they turned out to be - but I'll keep you waiting for that! ;-)
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
14
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6624
photos
65
followers
31
following
362% complete
View this month »
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
SM-A047F
23rd January 2025 2:25pm
JackieR
ace
I've got a drawer full of these somewhere
January 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Fun to play with!
January 23rd, 2025
narayani
ace
I need some of them!
January 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What fun!
January 24th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 24th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A bargain!
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
now you say!
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
have a word with Jackie!
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@bjywamer
@pdulis
@illinilass
it's a colourful way to write notes:-)
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@busylady
yes ... but also a bit 'no'
January 24th, 2025
Peter
ace
A real bargain Annie-Sue, lots of possibilities ahead for sure:)
January 24th, 2025
Michelle
I can’t wait to see!
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@bigmxx
your wish has just been granted!
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
some poszibiliti3z !!
January 24th, 2025
