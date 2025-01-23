Previous
a pounds worth of magnetic letters by anniesue
Photo 1323

a pounds worth of magnetic letters

it was rather a joy to see what they turned out to be - but I'll keep you waiting for that! ;-)
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
362% complete

JackieR ace
I've got a drawer full of these somewhere
January 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Fun to play with!
January 23rd, 2025  
narayani ace
I need some of them!
January 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What fun!
January 24th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 24th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A bargain!
January 24th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond now you say!
January 24th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani have a word with Jackie!
January 24th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@bjywamer @pdulis @illinilass it's a colourful way to write notes:-)
January 24th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@busylady yes ... but also a bit 'no'
January 24th, 2025  
Peter ace
A real bargain Annie-Sue, lots of possibilities ahead for sure:)
January 24th, 2025  
Michelle
I can’t wait to see!
January 24th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@bigmxx your wish has just been granted!
January 24th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson some poszibiliti3z !!
January 24th, 2025  
