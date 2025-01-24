Sign up
Photo 1324
Photo 1324
I mean, who needs a China cabinet any more?
anyway, it's mostly a glass cabinet.
|| It was Storm Eoeoiwyin today. I don't like wind, so needless to say [I'm saying it] I was not very happy. || Still, I got some more bits done in the house.
|| Not this. This is Still To Come.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6624
photos
65
followers
31
following
362% complete
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
597
295
1322
296
1103
1323
1324
297
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
24th January 2025 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cabinet
,
china
,
glassware
Barb
ace
That's a lot of glassware! Glad you are surviving Storm Eoeoiwyn! There are always things that need doing inside my house! LOL
January 25th, 2025
