Previous
surrounded by friends by anniesue
Photo 1325

surrounded by friends

The tartan skirt, and a pair of tartan trews, I'd taken to my aforementioned friend, to see if they would do for her Burns Night Supper. Sadly we concluded that sizes must have been smaller in the olden days.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact