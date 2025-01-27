Previous
Snowdrop! by anniesue
Snowdrop!

There were loads of them.

I hadn't taken a kneeler, so I couldn't get down properly, but this isn't bad.

As an anniversary present to myself I could put a photo in all of my twelve albums today!!

( I won't ;-)
Annie-Sue

Beverley ace
I love snowflakes… lovely shot, & lovely with the fairy lights on in the dark I bet
January 27th, 2025  
