my St Bride's Cross

a bit rough, but it exists :-)



Now, I am going to put a ribbon outside so that St Brigid's 'brat' will touch it as she passes by and bring blessings to my house this year.



May Brigid bless the house

Wherein you dwell

Bless every fireside

Every wall and door

Bless every heart

That beats beneath its roof

Bless every hand

That toils to bring it joy

Bless every foot

That walks its portals through



May Brigid bless the house

That shelters You.