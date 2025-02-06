Sign up
Photo 1344
the view I went for
so you see these hills amazingly well when driving on the road below - and fortunately there is a bridge.
Obviously it's never going to be as dramatic or special as the shots you can't get, but I'm happy I went!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
a590
,
high newton
,
coniston fells
Beverley
It’s beautiful, lovely layers of colours
February 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
@beverley365
thank you! :-)
February 6th, 2025
