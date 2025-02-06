Previous
the view I went for by anniesue
the view I went for

so you see these hills amazingly well when driving on the road below - and fortunately there is a bridge.

Obviously it's never going to be as dramatic or special as the shots you can't get, but I'm happy I went!
6th February 2025

Annie-Sue

Beverley ace
It’s beautiful, lovely layers of colours
February 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@beverley365 thank you! :-)
February 6th, 2025  
