Photo 1341
I have just read this extraordinary book
and I would recommend it to anybody
anybody who likes children's books about haunting - obvs!!
Published in 1982 by a well-known, but new to me, New Zealand author.
I'd have got it in a box set from the Book People in the 2000s.
It won The Carnegie Medal. At one point I am sure I printed a list of these with the intention of reading them all. What happened after that? Anyone's guess really!!
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Tags
book
,
ghost
,
children
,
child
,
nz
,
author
