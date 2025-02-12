I have just read this extraordinary book

and I would recommend it to anybody



anybody who likes children's books about haunting - obvs!!



Published in 1982 by a well-known, but new to me, New Zealand author.



I'd have got it in a box set from the Book People in the 2000s.



It won The Carnegie Medal. At one point I am sure I printed a list of these with the intention of reading them all. What happened after that? Anyone's guess really!!