I have just read this extraordinary book by anniesue
I have just read this extraordinary book

and I would recommend it to anybody

anybody who likes children's books about haunting - obvs!!

Published in 1982 by a well-known, but new to me, New Zealand author.

I'd have got it in a box set from the Book People in the 2000s.

It won The Carnegie Medal. At one point I am sure I printed a list of these with the intention of reading them all. What happened after that? Anyone's guess really!!
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

