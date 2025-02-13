Sign up
Previous
Photo 1342
Flat lay
Without the papers (by choice).
Also without the dungaree clips (by accident).
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
4
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6736
photos
65
followers
30
following
367% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
13th February 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mandala
,
not really
,
flat lay
Barb
ace
Now this I like! 😁
February 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
You very patient…I like it too
February 13th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Interesting accumulation of objects!
February 13th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@bjywamer
:-))
February 13th, 2025
