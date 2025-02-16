Previous
reason for going to Kirkby Lonsdale by anniesue
reason for going to Kirkby Lonsdale

not the Market Cross (1905), but the sweet shop just visible behind

The town suffered a bad fire before Christmas: a large, listed, building ablaze, with one occupant sadly dying.

The nature of the historic buildings (as far as I understand it) meant that fire appliances could not get near the back of the building - so very long ladders had to brought in to tackle it from the front - and they had to bring the big pumps in to get water from the river, because the normal water mains couldn't supply the volume necessary.

The sweet shop (second oldest in the UK) has appeared in my FB feed, encouraging people to shop in the town - so we did :-)
