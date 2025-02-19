the fire

I spent some time yesterday trying to understand the fire

* the alarm was raised at 5.45am on Sunday 8th December

* by 6.30am the gentleman who died had been found and certified dead

* top right and bottom right are at different orientations

*at 1.11pm there are two massive ladders with water being pumped from the river, trying to bring the fire under control

* So, at some point between top right and 1.11pm, things had gone massively wrong

* Taylors' was demolished [pictures available by 11th] - that's where the orange crane is working, getting new timber up to the roof of 11 Market Street (Save the Children), which was 'taken back' to the point at which it was sound

* the 1854 Market Hall (top left from Google) already has scaffolding over the central bay and 4 bays to the left and now the 4 bays to the right are being scaffolded

* some roofs and walls which survived the fire were structurally unstable and were removed/taken down

* they hope to retain at least the façade of the market hall - there seem to be a lot of surviving walls within the building - but the façade is looking very thin and unsupported in places

