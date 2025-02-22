Previous
finished the troll trail by anniesue
Photo 1349

finished the troll trail

this is No.9 - he is wearing the traditional harlequin design found in canal boat painting

It was Thinking Day today - so I did a bit of additional thinking - just to be sure ;-)
Annie-Sue

Babs
Love his harlequin dungarees, he is so colourful
February 22nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@onewing nice bold design on this one :-)
February 22nd, 2025  
