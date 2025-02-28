from the top deck

I'm in my car having a cup of tea after my walk. I'd already called the fire brigade by the time these farmers came.



It was ordinary grey smoke when I got back to the car - then it turned black. I presumed something illegal (farm plastic) was being burned - which happens. But it went on - and then I could see flames - and then the flames were higher within the dense black cloud.



Anyway, on my way home, first there was a police car, then a fire engine, then a fire land drover pulling a trailer with a fire quad on it - and then an ambulance.



Just one more thing - when I went into my phone to delete the day's alerts, one of them said that for two hours after you've made an emergency call, your phone will accept unknown numbers - which seems very reasonable.