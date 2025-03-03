Sign up
Photo 1358
threefer
1) a triumphal arch
2) the Glasgow 2014 installation (Commonwealth Games)
3) an obelisk - is the the great Napoleonic Wars naval battles thing? Yes
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
Tags
glasgow
Casablanca
ace
Nice framing
March 3rd, 2025
