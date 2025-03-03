Previous
threefer by anniesue
Photo 1358

threefer

1) a triumphal arch
2) the Glasgow 2014 installation (Commonwealth Games)
3) an obelisk - is the the great Napoleonic Wars naval battles thing? Yes
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Annie-Sue

March 3rd, 2025  
