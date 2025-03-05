Everest Revisited

exhibition at Rheged.



the one on the left looks a bit like Snakes and Ladders, which has reminded me [again] to look for my snakes and ladders game.



The funny thing is, that I saw the / "this" exhibition at Wray, where (I am fairly positive) it said the exhibition was transferring to Rheged and would have the addition of some art. Knowing that helped me when, on the weekend I was going to do a return visit to Wray and the roads were nasty, to wait to see it at Rheged.



So I go there - and it is COMPLETELY DIFFERENT!!!!!