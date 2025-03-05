Previous
Everest Revisited by anniesue
Photo 1360

Everest Revisited

exhibition at Rheged.

the one on the left looks a bit like Snakes and Ladders, which has reminded me [again] to look for my snakes and ladders game.

The funny thing is, that I saw the / "this" exhibition at Wray, where (I am fairly positive) it said the exhibition was transferring to Rheged and would have the addition of some art. Knowing that helped me when, on the weekend I was going to do a return visit to Wray and the roads were nasty, to wait to see it at Rheged.

So I go there - and it is COMPLETELY DIFFERENT!!!!!
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Interesting find and looking games Annie-Sue, now they would be fun for all the family even to day:)
March 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact