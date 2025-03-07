Sign up
Photo 1361
ground fog
cropped in a lot
Strange low fog on the lake and up the valleys. I didn't know this til I was out - otherwise I might have taken big camera out, gone out earlier - and gone to different vantage points.
Twenty twenty hindsight!
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
7th March 2025 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windermere
,
holehird
,
ground fog
