Previous
Long Meg and Her Daughters by anniesue
Photo 1362

Long Meg and Her Daughters

stone circle with tall outlier near[ish] Penrith

Long Meg is the one under the dip in the branch.

Haven't been for over 12 years [date uncertain, as it's on my external drive, not my PC storage]
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact