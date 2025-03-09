Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1362
Long Meg and Her Daughters
stone circle with tall outlier near[ish] Penrith
Long Meg is the one under the dip in the branch.
Haven't been for over 12 years [date uncertain, as it's on my external drive, not my PC storage]
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6936
photos
65
followers
30
following
373% complete
View this month »
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
Latest from all albums
534
1139
143
1362
974
1140
144
615
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th March 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
neolithic
,
stone circle
,
long meg
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close