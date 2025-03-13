Previous
Words by the Water by anniesue
Words by the Water

went to the Theatre by the Lake in Keswick for two talks: this - and also one on Winifred Nicholson's rag rugs

The Nicholson exhibition comes to Tullie House, Carlisle in early April.
The other ones I saw at the Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle in ?November?
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details

