Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1366
Words by the Water
went to the Theatre by the Lake in Keswick for two talks: this - and also one on Winifred Nicholson's rag rugs
The Nicholson exhibition comes to Tullie House, Carlisle in early April.
The other ones I saw at the Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle in ?November?
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6987
photos
65
followers
30
following
374% complete
View this month »
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
Latest from all albums
1143
177
977
1366
978
178
1144
618
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
13th March 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
talks
,
nicholson
,
keswick
,
cornish
,
lowry
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close