Previous
Photo 1373
modern sculpture
Willow Pond
a bit of proofreading wouldn't have gone amiss: two of the materials are "prespex" and "hand dyed sink"
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024 - and ... 2025!
SM-A047F
22nd March 2025 1:33pm
cross lane
