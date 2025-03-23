Previous
Furness Abbey by anniesue
Photo 1374

Furness Abbey

this doesn't do it justice, even though I got a bit of height.

The buildings are numerous and the site extensive - and their wider estates vast.

Not really poverty involved here - even though the Cistercians had been founded as one of the more austere new orders.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Looks a wonderful place
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact